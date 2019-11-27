Farmers’ protest in Dublin city centre starts winding down

A number of farmers blockading parts of Dublin city centre on Wednesday have begun to leave the site. However, several members of the 100-strong protest group say they plan to continue the demonstration.

Some of the farmers left Stephens Green in their tractors around lunchtime in order to tend to cattle. A decision on whether to wind down the demonstration entirely was due to be made on Wednesday afternoon.

The protesters, who are mostly beef farmers, have called for the resignation of the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed with chants of “out, out, out”.

Farmers listen to speeches on St Stephen’s Green during the second day of a protest by farmers. Photograph by Crispin Rodwell/ The Irish Times

The farmers are renewing their campaign over the price they are being paid for their animals by beef processors. The current protests follow blockades at beef processing factories over two months this summer and farmers protesting outside the Dáil.

The farmers have said they want injunctions against individual farmers - Fine Gael councillor Paraic Brady and Colm Leonard - dating back to the blockades of factories to be lifted and for the beef market taskforce to be resumed.

They are also seeking an apology from Mr Creed after he told the Dáil on Tuesday there had been death threats against senior management in a meat company where an injunction against blockading farmers is still in place. Farmers gathered say there were no such death threats made.

Mr Creed has told the Dáil that he was informed directly about the alleged death threats.

Mr Creed said: “I have never made, and I think that this should be clearly stated, the connection or allegations that it is in any way those who protested or those who injuncted involved in that process but that is a further complication.”

Cllr Brady, who is subject to an injunction by C&D Foods, has acknowledged that a complaint was lodged with the Garda Pulse system about threats to the management of the company.

But Mr Brady said no report or statement was subsequently made and called on Mr Creed to correct the Dáil record.

“I want to make it completely clear that I did not make any death threat and would condemn any such threats,” Mr Brady told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme.

“We don’t want to be branded as thugs.”

Tractors parked around St Stephen’s Green during the second day of a protest by farmers. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

Five farmers, representing the protestors gathered, met with the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed just before 9am in the foyer of his department on Kildare Street.

John Dallon, a farmer from Castledermott, Co Kildare who was among those who met with the Minister on Wednesday, said they had a “good talk” with Mr Creed but received no commitments.

“We told him [Minister Creed] we would be back on December 15th to hit the distribution centres. I know it’s coming up to Christmas but if we don’t get what we want, that’s what we’re going to have to do...we need to build trust in the Minister.”

Mr Dallon said the Minister had explained to the representatives that “he doesn’t have the power to lift these injunctions”.

“We’re looking for a better price for our beef...we can’t take any more. We’re slaves to the land and were being drove off of the land,” he added.

Mr Dallon said the protestors decided not to block the M50 “because we had no structures in place” but added that it remains a possibility.

Tractors parked around St Stephen’s Green during the second day of a protest by farmers. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times

Gardaí have warned commuters about numerous road closures, which come after two tractors and a group of protesters blocked politicians and Oireachtas staff from leaving Leinster House on Tuesday evening.

Farmers have placed tractors on a number of roads including Stephen’s Green East and North, Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

There is no vehicle access to Kildare Street where a Garda barricade is in place. At Stephen’s Green, the road is completely blocked off by tractors outside the Shelbourne Hotel.

Earlsfort Terrace is also closed, along with Leeson Street outbound, but traffic can use St Stephen’s Green South to go from Leeson Street inbound to Cuffe Street. Merrion Square South and East, and Merrion Street Upper are also closed.

Dublin Bus says there are a number of diversions in place due to the demonstration and for passengers to expect delays.

Luas and Dart services are operating as normal.