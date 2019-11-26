Farmers protest in Dublin city centre over prices for produce

Farmers are protesting in Dublin city centre on Tuesday afternoon over the prices they are receiving for their produce.

Hundreds of farmers and tractors are involved in the protest which began at Merrion Square and then moved to Leinster House.

The protesters are expected to use their tractors to block traffic in the city centre this evening.

The protest comes after bitter and protracted series of pickets outside beef processing firms earlier this year by famers protesting over the low prices being paid for cattle.

“It’s a pity that we’ve had to come to Dublin in such numbers but we’re sending a message to the people of Dublin that they can’t survive without us. It’s time to change,” one farmer said.

“The Government needs to sit down and work on a plan that makes it viable for everybody to survive. We can’t exist like this,” he added.

A letter will be delivered to the Dáil on Tuesday expressing the farmers’ concerns and demands.

The protest was organised by a number of individual farmers and is independent of any of the main farming representative organisations.

A woman who only gave her name as Monica, and described herself as a full time suckler and sheep farmer from east Galway, said the issue of prices for farm produce has gone far beyond beef farmers.

She said the collapse in revenues for farms was part of a wider economic collapse in rural Ireland.

“It’s all of rural Ireland. It’s even shops, schools, anyone who is employed in rural Ireland. They’re going to close down. The Government wants to plant the whole of rural Ireland and move everyone to Dublin,” she said.

“We’re not making ends meet and young people are not even enticed to farm because you need another job along with it.”