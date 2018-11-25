Farewell ceremony to Hauntings Soldier statue that was vandalised to take place

The Defence Forces will be present on Sunday at a “standing down” ceremony for the Hauntings Soldier which was vandalised earlier this week.

Defence minister Paul Kehoe said the defence forces will be represented as a gesture of solidarity following the defacement of the memorial with red paint during the week.

Mr Kehoe said he was “horrified” by those who threw paint on the sculpture which has been in St Stephen’s Green for the duration of the Armistice and will leave on Monday morning.

“I call them the lowest of society. I would condemn the act of vandalism. So would most government ministers,” he told RTÉ’s Liveline programme on Friday.

“We will have defence forces personnel and a piper at the ceremony on Sunday afternoon. It’s only right and proper because there were thousands of Irish personnel killed in the war.

“The people who vandalised this represent only a very small percentage of the Irish population.”

Sabina Purcell, who was responsible for bringing the Hauntings Soldier to Ireland from Dorset, said she had been overwhelmed by the goodwill of the public since the act of vandalism.

She said the paint throwing had enhanced the popularity of the statue and thousands of people have come to visit it.

Ms Purcell said the owners of the statue in Dorset had been really “gracious” about the incident and the Office of Public Works (OPW) had cleaned it up completely.

She suggested there was no way that the statue could be guarded 24 hours a day. “We’re not naive. We can’t live our lives through fear.

“I’m honoured that people have taken to it. I’m refusing to allow these people who vandalised it take over. They are not representative of us as a people.”

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan has suggested that a smaller version of the Hauntings Soldier could be placed in St Stephen’s Green as a permanent war memorial.

He said such a memorial would be more accessible than the existing National Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge.

The sundown ceremony begins at 3.15pm. Relatives of those who were killed in the war are invited to participate.