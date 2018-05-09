Family of Sean Cox reveal that he is still in a critical condition but remains a ‘fighter’

Liverpool FC fan Sean Cox remains in a critical condition following the assault which occurred b efore the Champions League semi-final against Roma.

The 53-year-old from Dunboyne, Co Meath was attacked outside The Albert pub close to Anfield by two Roma supporters on April 25th.

Mr Cox, a father-of-three, had gone to the match with his brother. Two Roma fans were subsequently arrested and charged with violent disorder and inflicting grievous bodily harm.They are set to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on May 24th.

In a statement issued through Liverpool FC’s website, the Cox family said Sean confirmed that his medical situation had not changed since he was admitted to hospital with a bleed on the brain following the assault.

They said he was a “fighter and that, coupled with the medical and spiritual support he is receiving, gives us hope in our hearts and we long for the day when our husband, dad and brother returns home to Dunboyne so we can be together as a family once more”.

They had been “overwhelmed and humbled by the support we have received since Sean was so badly hurt two weeks ago”.

The statement continues: “From the wonderful medical staff at the Walton Centre who continue to care for Sean to the highly dedicated officers of Merseyside Police who have assisted us from the moment we arrived, it has been a great comfort to know that we are in such good hands.

“There are no words to describe the gratitude we feel to the ordinary people of Liverpool and Ireland who have taken Sean to their hearts in a way that underlines why those places have such a deserved reputation for generosity and solidarity.

“Every day letters and cards arrive from this country, from Ireland and beyond. Every one of them wishes us well and the accompanying offers of support have reminded us, even in our darkest moments, that we are not walking alone.

“In the meantime, we would ask that our privacy continues to be respected and when we have news we will share it at the appropriate time. Until then, all we can do is hope and pray for Sean in the knowledge that he is receiving the best possible care.”

Liverpool has wholeheartedly supported the Cox family since the assault. Manager Jurgen Klopp has sent messages of solidarity to the family and team displayed a flag “Sean Cox, You’ll Never Walk Alone” after they secured their Champions League final berth in Rome last week.