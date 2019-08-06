Family of missing girl believe she has been abducted in Malaysia

The family of missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin have said they believe she has been abducted.

Nora is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for about 20 years.

She went missing while on a family holiday at the Dusan resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, about 63km south of the capital Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the family said they are “especially worried” because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities and “is not like other 15-year-olds”.

“She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself, and she won’t understand what is going on.

“She never goes anywhere by herself. We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost, they said.

“Nora has shoulder length wavy dark blonde hair and blue eyes, she is 5’1 and thin. If you have any information, please pass it on so we can assist the local police in any way possible.”

The family has set up an email address for any information that could help with her return at findnoraq@gmail.com.

The Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) has also provided a hotline and email address for information. People can remain anonymous and can call +448000988485 or email ops@lbtrust.org.

Nora’s father raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom at 8am local time on Sunday. Her window had been opened.

Nora, whose mother Meabh is originally from Belfast and whose father is French, is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport.

Searches are being undertaken by police in the area. Malaysian police have said there are no signs of foul play in the disappearance of the girl.

Speaking to press on Monday, Che Zakaria Bin Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan, said: “So far there’s no indication of foul play, however investigations are still ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance.”

A gofundme page set up to help family members to travel to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort has already exceeded its target of €6,500. Thus far more than €21,754 has been donated.

The page states: “More family members are travelling to Malaysia to participate in the search and rescue effort and would appreciate donations to cover any unforeseen expenses or charges incurred in the process.”