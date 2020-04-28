Family of missing father-of-two appeals for public’s help

The family of a father-of-two who has not been seen since early February has appealed to the public for information.

Terry Byrne (45) – a lone parent from Dunboyne, Co Meath – was last seen on February 7th when he left his home between 1am and 7am. It is thought he left through the back door, which was found unlocked.

He left his car outside the house and did not take his bank cards or house keys with him. His mobile phone last pinged at 6.02 am in the locality.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Mr Byrne since his disappearance.

Mr Byrne lives with his two young sons who he has been bringing up alone since his wife died tragically in 2012, and the boys are described as heartbroken.

Mr Byrne is described as 5ft 6in in height, of medium build with short fair hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

In an interview on RTÉ’s Crimecall his family appealed for anyone with any information to come forward to the family or An Garda Síochána.

Mr Byrne’s brother Mark asked for people to provide any information they could no matter how small.

Mr Byrne said of his missing brother “I really miss him. The family misses him. We still have hope . . . and that’s all we’re getting by on at the moment.”

‘Mr Byrne’s brother Paul thanked the people of Dunboyne for their efforts since his disappearance. He described the community as “fantastic people”.

He said that they organised the first search from St Peter’s GAA club. “The community came together, and up to 100-plus people went out and searched the local areas here.”

Since then searches of Dunboyne and surrounding areas out as far as Howth have also been done with the Civil Defence, Swift Water Rescue, search dogs, Garda Air Support, the Coast Guard and An Garda Sub Aqua Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 01 80100600.