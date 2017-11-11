Family of missing Dublin woman Sinead Pugh appeals for help

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing 44-year-old Sinead Pugh, who was last seen on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ms Pugh was last seen on Wednesday morning at 9am when she left her home in Firhouse, Dublin 24 to go to work.

How can it be that there’s still been no sightings of my mam or her car 🙈 please if you’re reading this, keep an eye out! #FindMyMam #FindSinead pic.twitter.com/7I2Q3ONaQ3 — Aoife Pugh (@aoife_pugh) November 11, 2017

A statement from her daughter Aoife Pugh says she is 5ft 3in in height, of medium build and sometimes wears glasses.

“She is driving a blue Ssangyong Kyron 07-KK-460. Her family are in deep distress and really hopes she comes home safe and well soon,” the statement says.

Anyone who has seen Ms Pugh or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01-6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.