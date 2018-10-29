Family of John Reynolds thanks public for support

The family of festival and concert promoter John Reynolds has issued a statement thanking the media, music industry and public for the condolences, tributes and support they have received over recent days.

Mr Reynolds died suddenly at his apartment in Milltown, Dublin on Thursday last.

Mr Reynolds’ funeral is to take place on Thursday, November 1st in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 at 2.30pm.

The 52-year-old from Co Longford was a nephew of former Fianna Fáil taoiseach Albert Reynolds.

He had followed in the footsteps of his father Jim Reynolds and his uncle, Albert, who ran a dance hall and country and western music empire across the country. He was best known for setting up the Electric Picnic music festival and for once owning POD nightclub on Harcourt Street in Dublin.

The family statement added that Mr Reynolds would be reposing at Rom Massey and Sons Funeral Directors, Cranford Centre, Stillorgan Road on Wednesday at 5pm-8pm.