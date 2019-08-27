Family of Brendan Grace unveil photo of him on airport wall of fame

The family of the late comedian Brendan Grace honoured one of his wishes by having his photo installed on the Wall of Fame at Shannon Airport departure’s lounge on Tuesday.

His wife Eileen, daughter Amanda, son-in-law Frank and grandson James (11) were on hand for the unveiling.

The gallery now comprises over 80 photos of actors, entertainers, politicians and kings and queens from around the world who visited the airport over eight decades.

Including every US president since John F Kennedy, it was installed in 2015 in the airport departures lounge.

The late comedian and his wife had been planning his addition to the gallery earlier this year but his deteriorating health prevented it happening.

The late Brendan Grace’s grandson James Gillespie (11) at The Wall of Fame at Shannon Airport on Tuesday. Photograph: Arthur Ellis.

His wife Eileen said: “Brendan loved Shannon Airport. He travelled through here for five decades over and back to the US, in particular, but also the UK and Europe. He just loved the convenience and warmth of it. It was, in fact, one of the reasons that got us to come and live in Killaloe.

“He was really delighted then when Shannon Group suggested that we have a photo of him installed in their Wall of Fame ... it just conjures up so many memories for people and I expect the same will happen with Brendan’s photo. It was just such a source of pride for him that he was going to be included among all those famous faces,” she said.

“It was one of the things he wanted to do and we are delighted today that we have finished the task but so sad that he wasn’t here with us,” she added.

Acting CEO of Shannon Group Mary Considine said it was a day of mixed emotions. “Brendan Grace was a frequent flyer through Shannon and our staff got to know him as a true friend ... this photograph will be treasured and hopefully bring a smile to all who see it, remembering with fondness the laughter and joy Brendan brought to so many over the years”.