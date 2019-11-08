Family, friends and fans gather for funeral of Gay Byrne in Dublin

A steady stream of people began to gather at Dublin’s Pro Cathedral from early on Friday morning for the funeral of Gay Byrne.

Banks of pews were reserved for family members who were making their journey from Byrne’s home in Howth, accompanying the late broadcaster and national treasure to St Mary’s cathedral.

Early mourners to enter the cathedral included impresario Moya Doherty and her Riverdance composer partner John McColgan. They were followed by numerous broadcasting luminaries, including Martie Whelan, media commentator and senator Marie Louise O’Donnell. President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend. Archbishop of Dublin, Dr Diarmaid Martin, was arranging matters ahead of the arrival of the Byrne family.

The hearse carrying the remains of RTÉ broadcaster Gay Byrne passes Howth Harbour on its way to the Pro Cathedral. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

In keeping with Byrne’s career, the church was filled with TV cameras, recording equipment, reporters and photographers giving proceedings an air akin to an imminent State funeral. As many ordinary Dubliners as can fit are filling side aisles, representing his legion of fans in Irish society.

MrByrne died on Monday after a long illness. He was 85.

The ceremony, which was due to begin at 11.45am, is being led by Fr Leonard Maloney SJ, while Archbishop Martin will lead the prayers of final commendation.

Administrator of the cathedral Fr Kieran McDermott, will receive the remains into the sanctuary.

The Palestrina choir is providing music for the ceremony. The Mass will be followed by a private burial in St Fintan’s Cemetery in Sutton.

In Fairview 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students from St Joseph’s CBS school gathered out on Fairview footbridge waiting to wave the cortège on as it passed by Fairview park.

Fiona Barry, one of the teachers in the school said the decision was taken to take the children out of class to wave on the cortège as a mark of respect.

“Because Gay Byrne was such an iconic character in Irish society and part of our culture . . . we thought it would be nice to come out and pay tribute,” she said.

Serena Berry from Killester walked down to Fairview with her mother to see the cortège and pay respects to the family.

Secondary school students gather on Fairview footbridge waiting for the cortège. Photograph: Jack Power/The Irish Times

She said: “What Gay meant to us, it’s part of my childhood, the Toy Show, the Late Late Show . . . For my mother it was ‘get us all of to school’ and have some sanity and listen to him.

“We’ve great memories of him, he’s a wonderful man and he’ll be missed. He was just remarkable in so many ways.”

RTÉ is live broadcasting the ceremony across television and online, with the report beginning at 11.30am on RTÉ One and RTÉ News Now.

Bryan Dobson is presenting the coverage, while John Bowman and Mary Kennedy are providing commentary.