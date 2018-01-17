Family at centre of Kerry babies case ‘terribly dealt with’

The fact the family at the centre of the botched Kerry babies garda investigation survived the ordeal is a tribute to their resilience, their solicitor has said.

Speaking on Wednesday after gardaí apologised to Joanne Hayes and her family over the handling of the case, Patrick Mann said they never had anything to do with the discovery of a dead baby on a beach in Cahersiveen in April 1984.

“We said all those years ago we had nothing at all to do with it. There was a refusal to accept we had nothing to do with it,” Mr Mann told Radio Kerry.

“The fact we survived at all is a tribute to these wonderful people, they were terribly dealt with.”

Ms Hayes was wrongly charged with the murder of ‘Baby John’, who was found with 28 stab wounds, on White Strand near Cahersiveen.

Garda investigators suspected the then 24-year-old Ms Hayes, from Abbeydorney, about 75km from White Strand, had given birth to the baby and killed him.

A DNA test carried out late last year into Baby John, who was about five days old and had been dead for two days, proved she could not have been the mother.

Acting Garda Commissioner Dónal Ó Cualáin on Tuesday sent a letter of apology, backed up by a telephone call to Ms Hayes, for an investigation that had fallen short of acceptable standards.

On Wednesday, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan welcomed the apology to Ms Hayes, who he said was “subject to a prolonged ordeal that was simply wrong on every level”.

“This was unacceptable even at the time and as Minister for Justice and Equality, and on behalf of the State, I am deeply sorry that this happened.”

He said he hoped the new inquiry would succeed in establishing the facts of the Kerry babies case.

Wonderful people

Mr Mann said the Hayes family were wonderful people who had enjoyed wonderful support from the community in Abbeydorney, for whom he said the whole episode was “pretty hard going”.

He asked that the Hayes family be allowed their privacy and the chance to put the episode behind them.

A “serious crime review” investigation has now begun, but it has already been established that there is no match between Baby John and anyone whose DNA is held on the State’s DNA database. Gardaí plan to identify people to ask for DNA samples in an attempt to identify relatives of the infant.

Gardaí arrested Ms Hayes when they learned she had been pregnant with a near full-term baby which had been born prior to her admission on April 14th, 1984 to Tralee General Hospital.

She also had a child by the reputed father of the dead child, Jeremiah Locke, prompting gardaí to suspect the Cahersiveen baby was hers.

Ms Hayes said she gave birth in a field and her baby died soon after. He was later found buried on her family farm. Blood tests on this baby showed he had the same blood type as Ms Hayes and Mr Locke but a different one to the Cahersiveen baby.

Different fathers

Gardaí then alleged Ms Hayes had become pregnant with twins simultaneously by two different men. However, the DPP directed the murder charge be dropped.

Supt Flor Murphy on Tuesday said it was a “matter of significant regret for the Garda that it had taken so long for it to be confirmed she was not Baby John’s mother.

“On behalf of An Garda Síochána, I would like to sincerely apologise to Ms Hayes for that, as well as the awful stress and pain she has been put through as a result of the original investigation into this matter, which fell well short of the required standards.”

Jack Griffin, who found the body of Baby John, told The Irish Times that at first he hoped what he had seen was a doll. “It was pink in colour, face downwards with black hair and I thought to myself, it can’t be a baby. I was trying to say to myself it was a doll, but deep down I knew it wasn’t.”