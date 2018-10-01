Families of three men who died off Co Kerry coast liaise with gardaí

Family members of three men who were taken from the water just off Coonanna Harbour in Co Kerry on Sunday evening are liaising with gardaí investigating the deaths in Cahersiveen.

Postmortems are expected to be carried out in Tralee today on the bodies whivh were recovered after their overturned boat was spotted on Sunday evening.

The three men, two men aged in their 30s and one man in his 40s, are believed to be Latvian. Two of the men had been living in Killarney while the third man was living elsewhere in Kerry, it is believed.

The sea anglers had arrived by car to Coonana just outside Cahersiveen and had set out on their boat before 8.30am on Sunday to fish in the harbour, an area they were familiar with.It is not clear yet what kind of equipment they were using whether rods or nets.

The south Kerry area is popular with anglers from Eastern Europe and there have been a number of deaths in the area of people swept off rocks and cliff while fishing.

All three bodies were recovered from just offshore within an hour of reports to emergency services by a man walking in the area shortly after 6pm.

A local man noticed the overturned boat and a man floating in the water and rang the emergency services.

One of the bodies was closer to the pier than the others and all three had been wearing flotation devices.

It is thought they had been in the water for some hours though the cause of the accident remains a mystery. There had been no alert from the boat or the men to the coastguard.

The parish priest of Cahersiveen and Valentia, Fr Larry Kelly said everyone felt huge sorrow. “It’s a huge tragedy,” Fr Kelly said.

Conditions in Coonanna are calm this morning. Yesterday north westerlies of force three to four were blowing and there were swells of two metres.

John Draper Divisional Controller of the Valentia Coastguard said they had reports the boat was an old speed boat type, with a very large engine and this may not have been ideal for the conditions on Sunday.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board as well as gardai are involved in the investigation.