Fair city actor Jean Costello, known for playing Rita Doyle, dies
‘She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years,’ colleague says
File photograph of actors Pat Leavy (left) and Jean Costello (right) in 2002/ Photograph: Joe St Leger
Fair City actor Jean Costello, who played the role of Rita Doyle, has died, RTE announced on Saturday.
“Everyone in Fair City is deeply saddened to hear about the sad passing of our former colleague Jean Costello. Jean was a stalwart in Fair City when she played the role of Rita Doyle,” the soap’s executive producer Brigie de Courcy said.
“She entertained the homes of millions of Irish people for over 20 years as she was one of Carrigstown’s most loved characters. We send our deepest condolences to her family and wide circle of friends and colleagues,” she added.
