Failure to hold meeting before Storm Eleanor ‘inexcusable’– Galway councillor

Galway City Council’s failure to hold an emergency meeting prior to Storm Eleanor which flooded the city last week was “inexcusable”, a councillor has said.

Speaking at a meeting on Monday, the first time Galway City Council met since storm hit the city on January 2nd, Fianna Fáil Cllr Ollie Crowe said the local authority had misjudged the potential damage of the storm and that the city was ill-prepared for its impact.

Galway was hit with flash flooding when high tides and high winds combined during the orange rated storm. Several businesses and homes were flooded in the storm surge, and in the aftermath the council was criticised for its slow reaction.

“I’ve made many mistakes in my life but I stand up and say I’m sorry. I’m calling on the city council to stand up and say they’re sorry,” said Cllr Crowe.

“We need to put in permanent solutions. It’s a joke. Someone could have been stone cold killed and I’m not happy with it.”

“The Office of Public Works informed Galway City Council at 11.46am that there were high tides approaching that evening, and that there were very strong winds coming in. There is a duty of care on the local authority. Galway City Council did not provide that duty of care to residents or businesses.

“There was no local emergency committee meeting held here last Tuesday even though other local authorities in Sligo, Mayo and Donegal and other counties along the western seaboard held them.

“Extreme weather was promised and Galway City Council’s emergency committee never met. That to me is inexcusable.”

Report

The council’s report into last week’s flooding has suggested that a forecasting and monitoring system should be developed to ensure accurate and timely warnings are delivered to the public.

In the council’s seven-hour meeting on Monday there was no official discussion of the council’s reaction to the storm and consequent flooding.

Instead, the council’s report was circulated to councillors ten minutes before the end of the monthly meeting while “informal discussions” were held afterwards.

One of the council’s standing orders states their meetings cannot be extended past 8.45pm, but after councillors argued that the “extraordinary” flooding deserved official discussion, Mayor Pearse Flannery allowed informal discussions afterwards.

The council’s report also recommends that an alert system be developed to warn local residents and businesses and also suggests a full inter-agency review of the recent severe weather events should be carried out.

According to the council’s report a change in the wind direction from south to north and an increased in wind speed from 17 knot to 59 knots in a 27 minute period was a major cause of the flooding.

“The change in direction and 42 knots increase of wind speed combined with the high tide and the storm surge and wave set up contributed to the catastrophic effect,” the council’s report said.

The report also confirmed that the initial surge of water came via the Docks onto dock Road, before it quickly moved down Merchants Road, Flood Street, Quay Street and Spanish Parade. A separate flooding event occurred in the Claddagh area, which flooded Fr Griffin Rd, Raven Terrace and Dominick Street.