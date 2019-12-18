FAI sought Government ‘bailout’ of €18 million, says Ross

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) sought a “bailout” of €18 million on Monday night, minister for sport Shane Ross has revealed.

He also confirmed that the implications of examinership or liquidation of the organisation were being examined, but that he wanted to “avoid that at all costs”.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport on Wednesday morning, Mr Ross said the FAI “came seeking a bailout. We made it clear we cannot and will not provide them with taxpayers money”.

Later, he said the association looked for “various scenarios” of financial support, including a guarantee for its bank debts, but that an explicit request for €18 million was made. “They sought, they named that figure, it was shocking,” Mr Ross said.

He told the committee that his goal was to avoid examinership or liquidation of the FAI “at all costs” but confirmed that Grant Thornton, the financial advisors to the association, had done some work on the consequences of such a move, which will be shared with the department.

He said he did not want to see the FAI placed into examinership as the implications “could be very serious” and would rather see it “rise from the ashes”.

He told Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O’Brien that his “guess” was that if the FAI was put into liquidation, the League of Ireland “goes the same way”.

“We are going to do some serious analysis of the consequences of examinership and liquidation, but that is what we want to avoid at all costs

“They are currently a going concern, but their situation is precarious,” Mr Ross said.

In his opening statement, the Minister said that a forensic audit of the FAI by Kosi had found that “the FAI is not fit to handle public funds. They acknowledge some steps taken to address shortcomings, but there is a steep mountain to climb before they can reinstate funding to the FAI”.

He said that the department had identified a mechanism for supplying funding to the grassroots game, by administering the salaries for regional development officers through a payroll services firm. He said this mechanism was ready to roll out next month, and could continue through 2020 if needed.

“Grass roots football must not suffer because of mistakes made at the top of the greasy poll,” he said.

He also confirmed that his officials had made contact with Uefa, European football’s governing body, to seek a meeting on the future of the FAI. He said he hoped that meeting would take place early next month.

He reiterated his demand that independent directors and an independent chairperson be appointed to the FAI as a matter of urgency.

“The slow progress on the important things is unbelievably frustrating”.

An independent chairperson had been identified, the committee was told, and was considering whether to take up the offer. However, the identity of the chairperson, and the candidates for the independent directors, were not known to the FAI.

John Treacy, the chief executive of Sport Ireland, told the committee he knew “some” of the names of the individuals involved. The recruitment process had been contracted out to a third party recruiter.

Mr Ross said the FAI had flagged the potential risk to games due to take place in Dublin as part of Euro 2020 as a “possibly danger of a disaster situation”, but said he had no indication that funding for those games from Uefa was being withheld or delayed.