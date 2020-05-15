Face coverings not a ‘magic shield’ against Covid-19, says Holohan

People will be advised to wear face coverings on public transport and in retail shops, but it will not be a “legal requirement,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

From Monday the country will move into the first phase of a roadmap to lift the coronavirus restrictions.

The Government’s public health advice now recommends wearing face coverings on public transport or in “enclosed indoor public areas,” such as retail stores, Mr Varadkar said.

Dr Tony Holohan, the State’s chief medical officer, said face coverings were not a “magic shield” to protect against Covid-19.

The evidence around the value of face coverings “isn’t very strong,” compared to other measures such as frequent hand washing and social distancing, Dr Holohan said.

People should not see wearing face coverings as “a substitute” for the other measures, Mr Varadkar said. He was speaking at a press conference held in Government Buildings on Friday.

Instructional videos

The general public was being advised against wearing surgical or respiratory face masks, Mr Varadkar said.

“While there is no shortage of them at the moment if we had millions of people using them every day there is a risk that it might lead to a shortage for healthcare workers,” he said.

Instructional videos on how to make face coverings at home, and when and how to wear them would be published online by the Department of Health, Minister for Health Simon Harris said.

The Government was “very eager” that people did not “criticise or judge” others for not wearing face coverings in public, he said.

There were certain situations where people would be unable to wear the coverings due to allergies, or if people had sensitivity issues due to conditions such as autism, he said.

The latest public health advice would not be recommending people under the age of 13 wear the face coverings, Mr Harris said.