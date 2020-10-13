Extra €50m for Covid-hit live entertainment sector

Several specific measures to support the Arts community have been announced as part of Budget 2021.

In his budget speech today, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath outlined a range of spending initiatives for the sector.

These include an additional €50 million for live entertainment supports, and an increase of €50 million in funding allocated to the Arts Council, which will next year receive exchequer support of €130 million.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on arts, cultural and sporting activities. The spaces that brought us together, often in celebration of some of our most talented people, for now, lie empty and silent,” he said.

Some €14 million in additional funding will be provided for the Gaeltacht and Irish language sector, bringing its total allocation to over €78 million, Mr McGrath said. A further €3.5 million will be provided for Teilifís na Gaeilge.

In addition to these, the sector is likely to be a major beneficiary of the government’s Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), which will kick in when restrictions of Level 3 or above are in place.

Businesses in receipt of the CRSS can expect a payment based on their 2019 average weekly turnover, when they can show that their capacity to serve customers is restrained, and that their turnover has not exceeded 20 per cent of the turnover for the same period in 2019.