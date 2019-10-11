Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested after chaining themselves to Dáil

Gardaí arrested four men and a woman who had chained themselves to the railings outside Dáil Éireann as part of the Extinction Rebellion campaign.

The five were arrested for public order offences and were taken to Pearse Street Garda station. They were later released without charge.

The protesters had blocked the gate at Leinster House preventing people from exiting it for a time.

Footage of the incident was posted on the climate action group’s Twitter feed.

Garda cutting teams are removing the @ExtinctRebelsIE lock on at the Dail. Rebels being put in police vans 🚨



It showed gardaí removing protesters from the railings as the movement's protesters sing: "The people united will never be defeated".

It showed gardaí removing protesters from the railings as the movement’s protesters sing: “The people united will never be defeated”.

The Twitter feed went on to recount that gardaí had difficulty removing the locks that the protesters used to chain themselves to the railings.

The altercation with gardaí happened at around midnight on Thursday.

The campaign posted footage of the intervention by gardaí. “Gardaí cutting teams are removing the @ExtinctRebelsIE lock on at the Dáil. Rebels being put in police vans.”

On its Twitter page, the group posted an update on Friday morning: “Five brave XR rebels were arrested last night after chaining themselves to the gates of Leinster House.

“They did this because scientists agree we have entered a period of abrupt climate breakdown. The time for denial is over. It is time to act.”