Extensive search under way for missing woman Tina Satchwell

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a 45-year-old woman missing from her home in Youghal in Co Cork have begun fresh searches on both land and sea on Saturday.

The searches involving garda divers, search dogs as well as members of the Defence Forces.

A Garda spokesman told The Irish Times the searches in Youghal were initiated on Saturday morning as “a result of information received and ongoing inquiries into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell” but would not be drawn on the nature of the information received.

Ms Satchwell , originally Tina Dingivan from St Bernard’s Place in Fermoy, has been missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal since March 20th when her husband, Richard returned from a shopping trip to Dungarvan and found she had left the house.

Mr Satchwell reported her missing to gardaí in Youghal four days later on March 24th, saying he waited a few days as he thought she may have needed to “get her head straight” after what he said were several months of anxiety.

On Saturday morning a team of six divers from the Garda Water Unit began searching the quays in Youghal in the centre of town.

Divers are expected to spend the day searching an area more than 100 metres long where there is open access to the water.

Meanwhile, a team of 12 from the North Cork Divisional Search Unit have been joined by an Defence Forces search team from Collins Barracks in a search of scrub and waste land on both sides of Golf Links Road above the town.

The Garda operation under Supt Eamon O’Neill of Midleton Garda Station also involves garda search dogs as well as dogs from the Irish Search Dogs who are assisting in the operation, which is involving up to 40 personnel in total.

Gardaí are understood to be perplexed by the disappearance of Ms Satchwell as she has no history of going missing and they describe her disappearance as “out of character” for the woman who was devoted to her two dogs and a parrot whom she left behind.

Ms Satchwell was not working and was not drawing social welfare at the time of her disappearance but Mr Satchwell told gardaí she had taken some €26,000 in cash which the couple had kept in the house and which were the proceeds of the sale of their house in Fermoy two years ago.

Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the couple’s three storey home on Grattan Street and the couple’s car in early June but the examinations found nothing suspicious to suggest that Ms Satchwell had been the victim of foul play.

Gardaí have examined CCTV cameras from around Youghal but could find no footage showing Ms Satchwell, who is 5 ft 6 in tall with blonde shoulder length hair, while internal CCTV footage from Bus Éireann buses servicing the town also showed no sign of the missing woman.

Ms Satchwell, who left her mobile phone at her house, did not have a passport but gardaí have checked ferry ports and airports to see if she may have travelled to the UK where she first met Mr Satchwell when she lived in Leicester 26 years ago but they have found no sighting of her anywhere.

Meanwhile Mr Satchwell, who is in his early 50s and has done a number of media interviews over the last few months, has issued an appeal for his wife to make contact with him or with the gardaí just to let him know that she is safe and well.

“Tina come home.”There’s nobody mad at you. My arms are open. The pets are missing you,” Mr Satchwell said in an RTÉ Crimecall appeal at the end of June.

“I just can’t go on not knowing. Even if you just ring the guards, let people know that you’re alright.”