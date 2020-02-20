Explosive device found outside Martin Finucane’s home

A crude explosive device has been found outside the west Belfast home of the brother of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane.

It is understood the device was viable.

The Sinn Féin MP, Paul Maskey, said it had been left outside the home of human rights campaigner Martin Finucane.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was currently at the scene of a security alert in the Glenties Drive area following the discovery of a suspicious object outside a house.

“No homes have been evacuated at this time,” the PSNI said.

Mr Finucane is the brother of Pat Finucane, who was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989. He is also the uncle of the Sinn Féin politician and MP for North Belfast, John Finucane.

Mr Maskey said the device had been left outside Mr Finucane’s home early on Thursday.

“This attack is reckless and shows a callous disregard for the Finucane family and the local community,” he said.

“Those behind this device have nothing to offer society. I would call on anyone with any information on those responsible for this attack on a home to bring it forward to the police.”

The campaign group Relatives for Justice said it was “absolutely sickened” that a bomb had been thrown at the home of one of its founding members.

“Martin has travelled the world to shine a light on state collusion in his brother’s case and hundreds of others. Our solidarity is with him this morning,” the group said.

The human rights organisation the Pat Finucane Centre, of which Mr Finucane is a board member, said it was “shocked at the news that a crude explosive device [was] thrown at the home of Martin Finucane this morning.”

Paul Doherty of the SDLP said the attack was “wrong and shows a reckless disregard for both the Finucane family and the wider community.”

“Those responsible have nothing to offer this community. We are trying to build a better West Belfast and acts like this only make that harder. They have to be faced down,” he said.