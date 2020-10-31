Explainer: The GP contract talks at the centre of Varadkar controversy

The controversy involving the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar this weekend originated in moves by the government to extend services in general practice and a long-running campaign by family doctors for the reversal of funding cuts applied over previous years.

A key priority of the government was to extend free GP care to additional cohorts of children and to have more types of care provided in the community to alleviate pressure on hospitals.

GPs on the other hand argued that they had experienced funding cuts of more than €120 million during the austerity years and were not in a position to take on additional services without greater State investment.

The overall contract between the State and GPs was at that stage about 50 years old and there was a consensus that it needed to be updated.

However, negotiating a new deal with GPs is a legally tricky business..

Family doctors are not employed by the State or the HSE, but rather are independent contractors who under competition law are not supposed to negotiate collectively in relation to fees.

Following a High Court case on competition issues, a framework agreement had been reached between the IMO and the government which set out a roadmap for how such negotiations between GPs and the Department of Health/ HSE could be conducted.

The IMO, as the signatory to this framework agreement, was considered by government to be the party with which it would enter negotiations in relation to publicly-funded contracts for GPs.

At the time there was another organisation representing family doctors, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

It was not a signatory to the framework agreement and nor was it affiliated to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, unlike the IMO.

The Department of Health had agreed in 2016 that it would consult with the NAGP about developments.

However, negotiations were with the IMO.

This initial process did not go anywhere and a revised engagement began in mid-2018.

Sources who were close to this initiative said this weekend the IMO was solely involved.

On April 3rd, 2019, The Irish Times reported that the Government was close to finalising a €200 million agreement with family doctors which would involve the introduction of new services for medical-card patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes or cardiovascular conditions.

It would also involve the restoration of funding, cut from general practice during the austerity years, in return for co-operation with reforms.

The report said the proposed accord would see the IMO dropping its objection in principle to the Government’s plans to extend free GP care to further cohorts of children, potentially up to age 12 .

Two days later on April 5th the IMO issued a statement that it had reached a €210 million deal with the government for GP services.

The agreement between family doctors and the government on reforms to general practice in return for investment was negotiated between the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the Department of Health/HSE.

However, when it was finalised the terms were offered by the HSE to all GPs operating the medical card scheme, irrespective of which organisation to which they belonged.

It said the agreement would see “ the long-sought reversal of the controversial financial emergency or FEMPI cuts of €120 million (plus €10 million in pension contributions) imposed on general practice at the height of the financial crisis as well as an additional fund of €80 million which had been secured for the management of medical card patients with chronic disease in the community.

The following day on Saturday April 6th the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar formally announced the agreement at an event in a general practice clinic in Cabra in Dublin at which he said it would lead to the phased introduction of free GP care for children up to age 12.

Mr Varadkar in his statement this weekend said he provided a draft copy of the new GP agreement to the then president of the NAGP Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail on a date between 11th and 16th April 2019.

He hoped to use Dr Ó Tuathail’s influence to encourage all GPs to accept it, including those represented by NAGP.

The full document agreed between the Government and the IMO had not been published at the time, rather just the main points.

Sources said a process continued for a number of weeks tidying up elements of the text.

It is understood there were no changes of substance to the agreement between the IMO’s announcement on April 5th and the eventual publication of the document in the second week of May.

There were some additional references, for example, to doctors who prescribe medication.

However, it is understood that the value of the accord remained unchanged as did the requirements sought from doctors under the deal .

The IMO finalised the overall agreement with the Department of Health and the HSE on May 8th and put the document out to ballot .

It was then formally published by the HSE.