Exemption of vaccinated people from mandatory hotel quarantine being considered

The Government has asked Health Protection Surveillance Centre to examine whether fully vaccinated people can be exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine.

It comes as the Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said it was his “very firm view” that fully vaccinated people who had negative PCR tests should not have to quarantine in a hotel.

Government sources said the HPSC will provide advice on the matter within the next two to three weeks.

There is understood to be a push from Fine Gael Ministers in particular to allow fully vaccinated people to be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine.

There have been a series of court challenges to mandatory hotel quarantine since last week.

Officials in the Department of Health are understood to have raised questions around how such passengers would prove they have been vaccinated at a time when the EU green pass or travel pass system is still under consideration.

But some within Government are arguing that Ireland has required evidence of a negative PCR test for months and there is no international standard certificate for that.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Harris said to force vaccinated people into quarantine “seems illogical,” he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

Mandatory hotel quarantine was a “short, sharp, blunt instrument” and the Government was committed to discussing with health experts the necessity for people who were fully vaccinated to go into hotel quarantine, he said.

When asked about Niac’s decision to pause the use of AstraZeneca for people under the age of 60, Mr Harris said he was not qualified to “second guess” Niac, but that there was no getting away from the fact that the decision will cause upheaval.

However, he was encouraged by comments from the acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Prof Karina Butler of Niac, that the decision will not have an impact on the long term roll out of the vaccine.

It was always important that concerns be acted upon and that the caution exercised by Niac should give people confidence.

If AstraZeneca has been the only vaccine available, the decision to pause would not have been made, he said. “We have to use the supply we have to best effect.”

The Minister was “really excited” about the introduction of rapid antigen testing in a pilot scheme in a number of universities. It was his intention to “dramatically increase” the on-campus attendance of third level students from the new academic year commencing in September/October.

Rapid testing was a “potential game changer” and could lead to outdoor gatherings. It made sense for his department to be involved as research was also part of his brief. The results could benefit the whole country, he added.