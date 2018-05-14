Exam students’ work damaged by Dundalk school fire

Project work belonging to students due to sit examinations was destroyed in the fire in St Louis secondary school in Dundalk, Co Louth over the weekend.

Junior and Leaving Certificate pupils will sit their State exams next month in Dundalk Institute of Technology.

The acting school principal, Michelle Dolan, confirmed that technology project work by Junior Cert students was in the part of the school that was burnt but “we have digital evidence”.

The school has been in touch with the State Examinations Commission about the matter.

“The entire school will relocate for the next three weeks and for the duration of the State Exams, if required,” Ms Dolan said.

“Providing excellent teaching and learning to our students is our priority as well as providing a safe and calm learning environment for all, including exam candidates while they continue to prepare for state exams.”

Classes resume tomorrow at the school.

Ms Dolan said a Garda forensic team had been continuing its work today and a number of classrooms were out of commission due to health and safety issues with broken glass, electricity and water supply and some smoke damage.

“The insurance company will send a professional team today to begin the clean-up,” she said.

“We have made a lot of progress over the weekend and have had discussions with the Department of Education and Skills to begin planning to repair the school and replace lost rooms.”

She continued: “We have also had reassurance from the State Exams Commission that they have a procedure in place to deal fairly with the exam candidates who have lost project work in the recent fire and will work closely with the school this week.”

The fire which threatened to take hold of the all-girls’ school may have been thwarted by a participant in the Darkness Into Light walk on Saturday morning.

A study hall and classroom in a wooden building, at the rear of the complex on the Castletown road, Dundalk, were completely destroyed.

However, firefighters prevented it from spreading to the adjoining main school building and were on site from 3am until noon on Saturday.

Robert Page, Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Louth said: “The fire was in one of the older buildings at the rear of the school and was well ablaze and beginning to spread to the main school building” when the fire crews arrived.

“Station Officer Paul Kelly ensured it did not spread to the main school building and was (instead) contained,” he added.