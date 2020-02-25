Ex-paratrooper and IRA man named as being involved in murder of three soldiers

A former British paratrooper and subsequent member of the Provisional IRA has been named as being centrally involved in one of the most notorious murders of the Troubles – the killings of three off-duty British soldiers in Belfast in 1971.

The three Scottish soldiers – 23-year-old Dougald McCaughey from Glasgow and brothers, John (17) and Joseph McCaig (18) from Ayr – had been drinking in a Belfast city centre pub when they were lured to their deaths by the IRA.

Their bodies were discovered by children at Ligoniel in north Belfast on March 10th 1971. No one has been convicted for the killings.

Now BBC Spotlight in a programme being broadcast at 10.35 pm on Tuesday night has cited a number of sources to claim that Paddy O’Kane, who had served in the British parachute regiment and is believed to have joined the Provisional IRA at the start of the Troubles, drank with the three soldiers before taking them away to be killed.

The programme also addresses the reports at the time of women also being involved in luring the soldiers to their deaths in what is known as a “honey trap”.

Members of O’Kane family and a former member of the IRA told Spotlight that Paddy O’Kane said he was involved in the murders.

It also reported that the RUC at the time had identified O’Kane as one of the chief suspects for the killings, and that a work colleague of O’Kane had seen him drinking with the soldiers.

O’Kane evaded arrest and went on the run in the Republic where, according to the programme, he was “very active” in the IRA for at least another five years.

Former IRA intelligence officer Kieran Conway said that O’Kane spoke openly about the killings. “I believe any man that could execute three young Scottish soldiers in that manner must have been a psychopath,” said Mr Conway.

Spotlight also reported that “multiple sources” said that O’Kane also was a lead suspect for the Kingsmill massacre of January 1976, when 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by the IRA.

It reported that he was refused an “on the run” (OTR) letter in 2003 but was granted one in 2007. This OTR letter confirmed that O’Kane was not wanted by police in Britain or Northern Ireland.

O’Kane died in Shannon in County Clare 2009 where he had lived since 1976.

The murders of the three soldiers who were members of the Royal Highland Fusiliers caused great revulsion, and their impact still resonates today. On the day of their funerals in Scotland 20,000 people attended a memorial service for them in Belfast.

Memorials to the soldiers in Ligoniel and Ballysillan in north Belfast have been damaged and desecrated numerous times, sometimes with “IRA” graffiti.

After one such incident in 2018 the soldiers’ families issued a statement where they said, “Our boys did not belong to gangs, they did not seek trouble or to hurt anyone, they were sent there to stop two communities from ripping themselves apart and tragically because of this had their lives taken in one of the vilest ways by the people they were there trying to protect.

“Even in death, their memory is being caught up in the crossfire of these twisted people, the constant and deliberate disrespect they are shown must stop immediately.”