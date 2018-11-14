Ex-HSE carer charged with stealing €11,200 from woman (89)

A former HSE home help has been charged with stealing more than €11,000 from a house bound 89-year-old woman.

Shirley O’Connell (47) appeared before Cork District Court in connection with the nine counts of theft contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act.

The State alleges that Ms O’Connell, of the Lawn, Westgrove, Donnybrook, Douglas, Cork, stole sums totaling €11,200 from the woman, who she worked with on a part-time basis, between October 17th, 2016 and February 27th last.

Det Garda Denis Callanan told the court that Ms O’Connell replied “I thought it was a way out- there is no excuse for what I’ve done. I hope Maura and her son can forgive me”, when the charge was put to her after caution.

Defence solicitor Elaine O’Sullivan said that Ms O’Connell would be entering a guilty plea. She asked for an adjournment to allow for a medical report to be prepared on her client by a GP.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed. Ms O’Connell is to appear before Cork District Court again on December 10th when details will be given on the thefts and how they came to light.