EuroMillions win: €175m jackpot ticket sold in Ireland

Tonight’s €175m EuroMillions jackpot has been won in Ireland, making it the biggest ever win on the island.

There was one winner of the jackpot of €175,475,380. The numbers were : 01,08,18,19,39. Lucky Stars: 07,09.

A Co Down couple Frances and Patrick Connolly went public in January after they won the €127 million (£115m) EuroMillions jackpot on New Year’s Day. They said they were “chuffed to bits” at being able to give away vast sums of their newly acquired wealth after winning.

Tonight’s win tops Limerick woman Dolores McNamara’s €115 million in 2005.

Almost half a billion euro was paid out to National Lottery winners last year with some 23 millionaires created as Dublin and Tipperary proved to be the State’s luckiest counties .

The National Lottery paid out €436.6 million in prizes to players in 2018, which, it said, amounted to a return of 57 cent for every Euro spent, the highest percentage payout since the National Lottery was established 31 years ago.

Under the terms of its licence the National Lottery is required to pay a minimum of 50 cent in every Euro in prizes.

Nearly 30 cent in every euro spent on all National Lottery games was returned to good causes covering sport, youth, health, community, arts, heritage and the Irish language.

The biggest prize paid out last year was a €17 million EuroMillions jackpot won by the lucky Stakelums Hardware syndicate in Thurles, Co. Tipperary and the highest Lotto jackpot win of the year was €8,549,067 won by a Galway-based syndicate with a ticket bought at the Corrib Oil Service Station in Loughrea, Co Galway.