EuroMillions ticket sold in Midlands scoops Offaly lot of money

A lucky lottery player scooped €500,000 in the EuroMillions last night.

The winning EuroMillions Plus ticket was sold in Mangan’s Centra in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

There was one winner of the Plus top prize.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were 18, 21, 22, 24 and 36.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of the €28 million EuroMillions jackpot.

The numbers in the Friday night draw were 2, 15, 40, 43 and 46, with lucky stars 3 and 6.