EU and US travellers set to be excluded from mandatory hotel quarantine

The Government is set to announce the extension of mandatory hotel quarantine to only half of the countries it had mooted earlier in the week, The Irish Times understands.

Sources have said the United States and other European Union countries will now not be subjected to hotel quarantine at this time but further consideration would be given by Cabinet on how to handle people coming from these countries in future.

A major row has erupted within Government over plans by the Department of Health to extend mandatory hotel quarantine to 43 additional countries, including the US, France and Germany.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the plan including concerns about EU citizens’ right to travel freely and concerns about the capacity of the system to cope with such numbers.

Sources said they have agreed that an extension will now be approved for about 20 countries. It is understood Cabinet will consider the issue further in the next two weeks.

On Thursday morning, Mr Coveney said the mandatory hotel quarantine system should not be applied to countries where a large number of Irish people lived.

The Minister has also raised strong doubts about the capacity of the mandatory hotel quarantine scheme to accommodate thousands of people in hotel rooms if an additional 43 countries were added to the list.

Mr Coveney also questioned the legal basis of adding so many new countries, especially EU countries, where there was a right to travel.

The Attorney General also wrote to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly expressing concerns about the plans which have left other Ministers and the European Union “furious”, senior sources said.

“There are a lot of concerns about our capacity to (increase the number of countries) in the short term. We need to think through the implications of that,” said Mr Coveney in an interview with Highland Radio.

“Take France for example There are 20,000 Irish people in France. Many come home from the summer, a lot are students.”

Hotel capacity

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Mr Donnelly insisted hotel capacity could be ramped up if needed once extra countries were added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Mr Donnelly said the contract with the operator, Tifco Hotel Group, “allows for expansion with relatively short notice”.

He also pointed to an expectation that the number of passengers travelling from Category 2 countries would drop as they were added to the list.

Mr Donnelly said there had been challenges in estimating capacity but he pointed to the UK where the number of incoming passengers from some countries dropped by as much as 80 per cent or 90 per cent.

He said the capacity available for use at present was 650 rooms but if there is a significant increase in incoming travel Tifco could bring more hotels online.

Mr Donnelly didn’t rule out the possibility that another operator could be brought on board if needed saying “we can always look at that”.

On legal issues with adding more countries, including EU member states to the list Mr Donnelly said: “Obviously we always have to have to make sure that what we’re doing is in line with the legislation and the legislation is crafted to be in line with EU law.”

He said: “We’re just ensuring, obviously in consultation with the Attorney General and his office, that anything that is done is legally robust because mandatory hotel quarantine is no light thing.”

He declined to offer a view on whether all 43 countries, including EU member states would now be added to the list.

“I want to do is respect the fact that Minister Coveney and I are in the middle of a process of this as per the legislation so I’d prefer not to be drawn in any of my views on specific countries at the moment,” he said. “I believe we’ll have more to say on it later today.”