Essex migrant deaths: Man arrested in Ireland ‘of interest’ – UK police

British police said on Monday a man arrested in Dublin on Saturday is a person of interest in their investigation into the deaths of 39 people who were found in a truck container.

“A man arrested by the Garda at Dublin Port on Saturday October 26th is a person of interest in our murder investigation regarding the 39 people found dead in a lorry in Purfleet on Wednesday October 23rd,” Essex Police said.

The man is is expected to be handed over to the UK authorities in the coming days.

It is believed the man,who is from Northern Ireland and in his 20s, had spent the previous three days in France and had disposed of his phone before travelling to Dublin.

He is suspected of transporting the trailer to the Belgian Port of Zeebrugge from where it was loaded on to a ferry to the United Kingdom.

The man is being held in Irish custody in relation to separate offences.

Police in Belgium established the man’s identity late last week and have been liaising with UK and Irish authorities since then, a spokesman for the Belgian public prosecutor’s office said.

On Saturday, following a tip-off from Belgian police, a Garda operation was put in place involving dozens of officers including armed members of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Emergency Response Unit and Garda immigration officers.

Gardaí stopped the man’s truck immediately outside the Dublin Port entrance.

Arrest warrant

A European Arrest Warrant for the arrested man’s detention in relation to the Essex deaths has already been issued and is expected to be executed by gardaí in the coming days, meaning the suspect will be transferred into the custody of the UK authorities.

It is understood the Garda have already granted UK police permission to voluntarily question the man while he is in Irish custody. The Belgian police also wish to speak to him.

The man faces relatively minor charges in Ireland but it is expected the Garda will hand him over to the UK authorities. It is open to the man to challenge the arrest warrant in court.

Both the trailer and the truck cab seized by gardaí are linked to Ronan Hughes, a Co Monaghan-based haulier.

Documentation seen by The Irish Times shows the container was leased from another Irish company to Mr Hughes on October 15th. The truck seized by gardaí, a blue Scania, is registered to Mr Hughes.

Efforts to contact Mr Hughes and his legal representatives on Sunday were unsuccessful.

Bulgaria

According to its licence plate the truck is registered in the Vratsa province of Bulgaria. The truck which brought the trailer to its final destination was also registered in Bulgaria and linked to an Irish company.

Following its seizure the vehicle was brought to the Garda vehicle depot in Santry where it is being examined in consultation with UK police.

Also on Saturday, Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson (25) was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people over the deaths and is due in court on Monday.

Another three Irish people arrested on Friday in connection with the deaths were released on bail on Sunday. Essex Police said a couple, both 38, from Warrington, arrested in Cheshire on Friday and a man (45) from Northern Ireland arrested at Stansted Airport later the same day had been freed following two days of questioning. – Additional reporting from Reuters