ESB works to restore power to 19,000 homes and farms after ‘Storm Diana’ damage

About 19,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power after Storm Diana hit the southern and south western coasts on Wednesday morning resulting in some damage to the electricity infrastructure.

ESB Networks said the counties worst impacted included Cork, Kerry, Tipperary, Carlow and Kilkenny.

“With the storm abating ESB Networks crews are now deployed and working to restore supply in southern areas where it is safe to do so. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds associated with the arrival of the storm overnight,” a spokesman said.

At about 11am, a peak of about 40,000 homes, farms and businesses were without electricity.

“We expect that the vast majority of the 19,000 homes, farms and businesses without power at present will have their supply restored by tonight. ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused,” the spokesman added.

There are about 200 individual locations where Storm Diana has damaged ESB’s networks meaning that there is extensive damage with low hanging and fallen lines throughout the State.

“We are particularly appealing to farmers and landowners to be vigilant as fallen trees or branches may have fallen on or be leaning against electricity wires. Please do not approach or touch the wires, trees or branches, as they are extremely dangerous,” the spokesman said.

Any damage to power lines should be reported immediately on 1850 372 999.

Met Éireann said the storm would produce some severe and potentially damaging winds as it moves northwards to the west of Ireland.

It has issued a yellow weather warning for the 26 counties and it said winds were expected to reach mean wind speeds of 55 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

Strong winds

Two orange level wind warnings have been issued for the southern and western coastal counties of Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Clare and Galway. The met office said there was potential for for orange level winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts of 110 to 130km/h.

These will mostly occur in coastal regions of these counties and around high ground and there was also the added risk of coastal flooding due to very high seas, Met Éireann said in a forecast for Wednesday.

Meteorologist Evelyn Cusack of Met Éireann said that the strongest winds were affecting Cork and Kerry, with average wind speeds of over 80km/h per hour and the highest gusts were 110km/h per hour.

She said the storm was at its height in the south west and that winds will increase across the rest of the country as the afternoon progresses, but the worst is off the coast.

“Diana is being subsumed by the normal Atlantic low pressure to the west of Ireland, then is going to head on towards Iceland.

“There will be a couple of hours of strong winds for the afternoon, so the work commute will be quite windy this evening,” Ms Cusack added.

She said the weather will improve in the south west first and then move up the coast, it will be blustery for the rest of the week, unsettled with some heavy spells of rain.

“We’re into normal type of weather now. There is heavy rain coming in from Kerry up to Mayo and up to Donegal.”

High winds have brought down a number of trees on some arterial routes around Cork city and county resulting in delays and gardaí have urged motorists to exhibit caution and patience .

More than a dozen flights in and out of Cork and Dublin airports were cancelled earier on Wednesday as a severe weather warning was put in place for western and southern coastal areas.

Protect lives

Irish Rail said all trains were operating on all routes, with no issues arising. It said it would provide updates throughout the day with any storm impacts.

Weather warnings are issued “to protect the lives and livelihoods of all of the nation’s citizens, and to mitigate damage to property and disturbance to economic activity at times of severe weather”, Met Éireann says.

Yellow level weather alerts are to notify those who are at risk because of their location and/or activity, and to allow them to take preventative action. Such warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population, but only to those exposed to risk by nature of their location and/or activity.

Orange warnings are for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly on people in the affected areas and they are issued to allow people prepare themselves for the anticipated conditions.

Met Éireann says red level warnings “should be a comparatively rare event”.

These are issued to warn people to take action to protect themselves and their property.