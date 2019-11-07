EPA to examine Leixlip water plant as boil water notice remains

No timeframe can be given at this stage for when the boil water notice affecting more than half a million people in north Co Dublin and surrounding areas will be lifted, Irish Water has said.

Following a crisis meeting on Thursday afternoon, Irish Water said it is working with the Health Service Executive and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to try and lift the boil water notice as soon as possible.

However, a spokesman said Irish Water “cannot say when that will be at this stage”.

He said the EPA will conduct an audit of the Leixlip water treatment plant, which supplies the affected homes and businesses, on Friday.

Irish Water reimposed the boil water notice on 600,000 people on Monday, less than a fortnight after the previous one was lifted. The areas covered by the notice include much of north Co Dublin, as well as parts of Kildare and Meath.

The boil water notice is in place due to problems at the Irish Water Leixlip treatment plant, which supplies a fifth of the daily water demand for the greater Dublin area.

The utility cannot guarantee the quality of the water coming from the plant.

The boil water notice was put in place due to high levels of suspended particles in the water causing it to appear cloudy, following heavy rainfall last weekend.

To further compound problems, Met Éireann issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Wicklow and Louth. The weather warning will remain in place until 9pm on Thursday, with spot flooding possible in parts of the affected areas.

The national forecaster said “heavy downpours and spot flooding are expected in parts of Leinster during the day”.

Irish Water said it could not determine the impact the rain will have on the Leixlip plant. Those in the areas affected by the boil water notice can use only boiled or bottled water for drinking and in food preparation.

Additional staff

Irish Water general manager Eamon Gallen said the company understands that the boil water notice is having a significant impact on homes and businesses.

“We have been in ongoing discussions with the EPA and the HSE regarding the criteria to lift the boil water notice. The main priority for everyone is the protection of human health.

“The EPA will audit the plant tomorrow and Irish Water and Fingal County Council staff will be on site to provide whatever information or support the EPA require. The HSE will also be present,” he said.

“We are pleased that we have had the results of two water samples and both of these have been satisfactory. The EPA and HSE may include these satisfactory samples in their audit, but we will be bound by their requirements in this matter,” he added.

“Boil water notices are imposed and lifted in consultation with the HSE, supported by the EPA, and Irish Water are working closely with both parties on this matter. It is essential that we are able to give the public confidence in their water supply which is why we must be absolutely certain that public health is protected.”

He also said Irish Water now have additional staff at the Leixlip treatment plant to assist and support staff from Fingal County Council. “Working together the engineers are looking at ways to optimise the operation of the old Leixlip plant, making it more resilient at times of adverse weather and throughout the period of the refurbishment of the old filters.”

Frustrated

Late last month, a boil water warning notice was put in place after a mechanical issue at the Leixlip treatment plant caused concerns about the quality of supply.

Irish Water and Fingal County Council have blamed the latest precaution issued earlier this week on heavy rain and “turbidity”, or cloudy water due to suspended particles, in the source water for the Leixlip plant, which exceeded acceptable levels.

Gerry Fagan, a business owner based in Skerries, north Co Dublin, said businesses were frustrated with the ongoing water supply issues.

Mr Fagan, who owns Gerry’s Fresh Foods and Jaques Café in Skerries, told Newstalk Breakfast there was a lack of consistency in the water service.

He grows much of the produce for the café which has to be washed before it can be prepared, he said. “We wash our own vegetables, so we have to boil water to do that, we have to use water to make soup, we have to boil that, we need water to wash salads, that has to be boiled too,” he said.

“It’s now a question of trust, the number one thing for us is the quality we give customers,” he said.

“We give customers a glass of water with their meal, now we’re providing bottled water free of charge,” which came at a cost to his business, he said.