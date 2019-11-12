EPA: Irish Water should install UV technology at treatment plants

The Environmental Protection Agency has recommended Irish Water install ultra violet treatment of drinking water at the Leixlip plant in a move which could greatly improve the chances of avoiding boil water notices in the future.

The use of ultra violet light to remove pathogens and bacteria in the water is widely used around the world, particularly to remove dangerous material from wastewater.

Irish Water has told the EPA it will report by November 30th on the likely costs and timescale for the implementation of the measure in Leixlip.

Under its National Disinfection Programme the utility has committed to spending more than €65 million upgrading and standardising disinfection systems in more than 850 public drinking water treatment plants.

Leixlip Boil Water Notice: Tuesday 12 November: Additional water sample tests requested by the HSE will be available later today. The results will be reviewed by the HSE, Fingal County Council, & the EPA and if satisfactory discuss steps needed to lift the notice. — Irish Water (@IrishWater) November 12, 2019

The process of disinfecting drinking water typically involves adding chlorine as disinfectant at the water treatment plant and for larger networks at key locations including reservoirs and pumping stations.

Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems can also be used in a further phase of disinfection to kill pathogens and bacteria.

Following recent assessments of the Leixlip plant the Environmental Protection Agency has told Irish Water the disinfection process would improve with ultra violet treatment.

The agency said the move helps reduce the risk of boil water notices. It would also reduce the risk of the formation of THMs – which arise when organic matter in water, such as bog water in rivers, combines with chlorine disinfectants. Long-term consumption of THMs is a cancer risk.

According to Irish water it has assessed at least 799 water treatment sites and completed upgrade works to at least 211 of them.