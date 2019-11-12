Eoghan Murphy signals end to boil water notice as TD calls for debate

Minister for Local Government Eoghan Murphy appeared to signal in the Dáil on Tuesday that the boil water notice would be lifted for more than 600,000 people in Dublin, Meath and Kildare.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger said there should be a Dáil debate “if it’s decided not to lift the boil water notice”.

Mr Murphy said a meeting was taking place between Irish Water and the HSE and “I think the results of that meeting will mean that there won’t be a need to have this issue discussed on the order of business tomorrow”.

But he said there should be a proper discussion in the future about water services and particularly about the Leixlip plant because there had been two boil water notices.

Ms Coppinger said “a lot of people are suffering people with illnesses and people have to go out and by water all over Fingal and Kildare”.

Future debate

She said the issues at the Leixlip plant were a technical problem but there was chronic under-investment in water services.

She asked was it “going to be the new norm every time there is going to be heavy rainfall that we have a boil water notice” because “we have a water system that isn’t servicing people’s needs”.

The Dublin West TD called on the Mr Murphy to bring Irish Water before the Oireachtas because it was a national issue and the water authority refused to attend Fingal County Council’s meeting on Monday night.

Mr Murphy said however that Irish Water had spent hours before the Oireachtas last week.

He reiterated there would be no need for an immediate debate but agreed that a future debate should discuss water provision and services.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency recommended Irish Water install ultra violet treatment of drinking water at the Leixlip plant in a move which could greatly improve the chances of avoiding boil water notices in the future.

The use of ultra violet light to remove pathogens and bacteria in the water is widely used around the world, particularly to remove dangerous material from wastewater.

Irish Water has told the EPA it will report by November 30th on the likely costs and timescale for the implementation of the measure in Leixlip.

Disinfection process

Under its National Disinfection Programme the utility has committed to spending more than €65 million upgrading and standardising disinfection systems in more than 850 public drinking water treatment plants.

The process of disinfecting drinking water typically involves adding chlorine as disinfectant at the water treatment plant and for larger networks at key locations including reservoirs and pumping stations.

Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems can also be used in a further phase of disinfection to kill pathogens and bacteria.

Following recent assessments of the Leixlip plant the Environmental Protection Agency has told Irish Water the disinfection process would improve with ultra violet treatment.

The agency said the move helps reduce the risk of boil water notices. It would also reduce the risk of the formation of THMs – which arise when organic matter in water, such as bog water in rivers, combines with chlorine disinfectants. Long-term consumption of THMs is a cancer risk.

According to Irish water it has assessed at least 799 water treatment sites and completed upgrade works to at least 211 of them.