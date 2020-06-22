Entire board of North’s care home watchdog body resigns in Covid-19 row

The entire board of the watchdog body that oversees Northern Ireland’s care homes has resigned.

It follows complaints by former board members that they were not being consulted on a number of decisions by the Department of Health and that their function as a regulator to maintain the protection of vulnerable adults in residential and nursing homes during the Covid-19 crisis had been diluted.

About half of Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland have occurred in care homes.

The North’s health Minister Robin Swann stated that it was a “matter of regret” that the entire board had resigned “at this most difficult time”.

The interim chairwoman of the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), Professor Mary McColgan and all other eight non-executive members of the body stood down in a row with Mr Swann’s department.

Retired civil servant Christina Collins was appointed by Mr Swann to replace Professor McColgan as interim chairwoman of RQIA although other board members have yet to be appointed.

Former board members in a statement to the BBC said a number of decisions were made without any input from them which they “couldn’t stand over”.

These included, according to members, the move to reduce the frequency of inspections in care homes, the redeploying of RQIA staff including chief executive Olive Macleod to other agencies and the decision to make RQIA inspectors work in other roles in care homes.

“In the board’s view these decisions diluted the RQIA’s independence and critical function as a regulator to maintain the protection of vulnerable adults in residential and nursing homes during the Covid-19 crisis,” they said in their statement.

Mr Swann said in the coming days he would consider further interim appointments. “It is a matter of regret that a number of former board members decided to resign at this most difficult time,” he said.

“I believe the reasons cited for the resignations could have been addressed to the satisfaction of all concerned and I would place on record my thanks for their service,” added Mr Swann.

On Monday evening the department issued a second statement saying it had lifted restrictions that were placed on the work of the RQIA because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In March it was directed by the department to reduce the frequency of its statutory inspection activity and cease its non-statutory inspection activity and review programme.

“This temporary measure was introduced to minimise the risk of health and social care professionals and other visitors spreading infection within care homes. Similar restrictions were introduced in GB and the Republic of Ireland,” added the department.

Further easing

Alliance health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw said it was “extremely concerning” the board “had resigned en masse”.

She added, “What is required now is a clear statement of the facts from the Minister, along with publication of all relevant correspondence, to understand exactly what the issues were, to make sure our care homes are much better prepared and equipped, not least in case there is a further wave of infections later in the year.”

Sinn Féin also said the issue was “deeply” concerning.

The RQIA in a statement said the resignations “would have no impact on the day-to-day work” of the body.

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have announced further easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

From this Tuesday (June 23rd) groups of up to six not from the same household can meet indoors.

From July 6th vulnerable people who are shielding will be able to meet outside as long as social distancing is observed. From July 31st shielding for vulnerable people will be paused.

Ms Foster and Ms O’Neill said that up to six people being allowed to meet indoors also would allow “informal childcare” arrangements involving family and friends to be organised.

The announcement came on a day when the Department of Health again reported no deaths from coronavirus in Northern Ireland, leaving the total number of fatalities at 545.

The department also recorded just one new case of Covid-19 taking the total number of confirmed cases to 4,871. So far 71,806 people have been tested for the virus.