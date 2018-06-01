Ennis drownings: schools and rugby club pay tribute to ‘brothers in arms’

The principals of the two Ennis secondary schools attended by 15-year-old boys, Shay Moloney and Jack Kenneally who drowned yesterday, paid tribute to the teenagers on Friday morning.

The two ‘brothers in arms’ drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming at a lake at an abandoned quarry at Knockanean outside Ennis on Thursday.

Moloney was a third-year student and due to start his Junior Cert exams at St Flannan’s College. Kenneally was a second-year student in Ennis Community College.

In a statement on Friday school principal at St Flannan’s, Fr Ignatius McCormack said what had occurred “is a terrible tragedy for both families and friends, our schools and our community. We are deeply saddened ”.

Shay Moloney (left) and Jack Kenneally who drowned on Friday. Photograph from Ennis Rugby Club via Twitter

He said: “Both will be greatly missed by all who knew them. Offers of sympathy have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.”

Fr McCormack said: “Our school have implemented our critical incident management plan. Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) are with us today supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students at this time.

He said: “The teachers have been helping students and the school community to deal with the tragic event. Shay’s and Jack’s families and friends remain in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

School principal at Ennis Community College, Brian O’Donoghue said: “This is a terrible tragedy for the Kenneally family, our school and our community. Jack was a talented rugby player and played for Ennis RFC. He was so proud of his achievements as we all were. Jack will be greatly missed by his fellow students and teachers.”

Mr O’Donoghue confirmed that the Ennis Community College has also implemented its Critical Incident Management Plan.

He confirmed “psychologists from NEPS and Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) were supporting and advising teachers in their support of students and their families to deal with this terrible loss”.

In a heartfelt tweet, Ennis Rugby Club also paid an emotional tribute to the two. Accompanied by a photo of the two in the Ennis red and black colours, the club stated: “Our brothers in arms. Our warriors when the going go tough. Our leaders when the pressure came on.

“Our pride when they took the field. Our joy when they lit it up off the field. The devilment when it got all too serious. Our gentlemen always. Our terrible loss.”

Club president Richard Murphy said on Friday: “They were two great lads. They were the beating heart of the under-15 team. On and off the field. They were a tight group. They were tight friends.”

He said: “Shay was always smiling. Jack was just whip-smart. Real townies the pair of them.

Mr Murphy said the two were part of a successful under-15 team that won the North Munster league and Cup this season, beating Young Munster in both finals.

He said: “The boys played a great style of rugby. They were hard as nails but skilful with it.”

Mr Murphy said Kenneally’s rugby exploits had resulted in his call up to the Munster Rugby’s cadets. He said: “That was going to start over the summer but unfortunately, they will not be able to go down that road now.”

Mr Murphy said the two were always knocking around the club. He said: “There was always a bit of devilment and mischief about them, but they were incredible respectful and polite.”

He said: “To see the vigour with which they played the game. They were absolutely thriving in the game.”

He said Kenneally played out half and Shay played second-row. He said: “The two ran riot in the games against Young Munster.”