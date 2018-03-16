Ending two-tier pay structure to cost €200m, report to suggest

It will cost about €200 million to end the two-tier pay structure across the public service, a new report to be published on Friday by the Government is expected to say.

The report, to be presented to the Oireachtas, is likely to say an estimated 58,000 people have been affected by the two-tier system which means those appointed after 2011 are paid less than those who were hired before that date.

The controversial two-tier pay structure stems directly from decisions taken in 2011 by the then government to cut pay and abolish allowances for staff appointed after that date.

While large elements of these cuts have been reversed, significant pay gaps remain.

The controversy surrounding lower levels of pay for recent entrants is particularly acute in education, given there are larger numbers involved as teachers continued to be taken on following the economic crash while most of the public service was subject to a moratorium on recruitment.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton has argued that about 75 per cent of the pay difference for newer teachers has been restored.

Under public service pay and pensions legislation introduced year, the Government was obliged to produce a report within three months on the cost of putting in place pay equalisation as well as to set out how a plan to achieve equity in remuneration between those appointed before and after 2011.