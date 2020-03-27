Employees at Tyrone food company refuse to work over ‘total absence’ of social distancing

Sixty employees from Linden Foods in Dungannon, Co Tyrone refused to start their shifts on Friday complaining about insufficient social distancing in the workplace.

Brian Hewitt, Unite’s union regional officer for workers at the meat processing company, said that there was a “total absence” of social distancing measures on the boning line, in the canteen and at entry and exit points

Mr Hewitt also complained that management had provided no additional wash facilities and failed to stagger breaks.

“Everyone needs to take responsibility but company’s actions are putting workers needlessly at further risk,” he said.

“In desperation and fear for their health and well-being, this morning approximately sixty workers refused to enter the workplace and sought assurances from management that two metres spacing would be adopted throughout,” Mr Hewitt added.

Linden Foods were contacted by The Irish Times for comment. A statement is due from the company later on Friday.

Meanwhile DUP First Minister Arlene Foster said businesses which could put social distancing in place could remain open.

This appeared at odds with the comments of Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill who said non-essential companies should close.

However, speaking on BBC Northern Ireland’s, The View programme Ms Foster said, “If you are operating a business and you can have safe working practices then you can continue to do that.”

“We also need to bear in mind that once we come out the other side of this terrible time we are going through - and which will be with us for some considerable time - we need to make sure we have an economic base to come back to,” she said.

On Wednesday evening Ms O’Neill complained that some companies in Northern Ireland were exploiting their staff by making them work even though their businesses were deemed non-essential in the current crisis.

She said, “We still hear reports about workers being exploited in this public health emergency. They are being given no option by their employers other than to go to work when it is not safe for them to do so. That has to stop. It must stop immediately and shame on any employer that is exploiting their workforce at this time.”