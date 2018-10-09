Emma Mhic Mhathúna was a ‘remarkable, selfless’ person, funeral told

Emma Mhic Mhathúna was an inspiration, not just to those who knew her personally, but to those who were moved by her courageous pursuit of justice and truth when she knew she was dying, mourners at her funeral Mass heard on Tuesday.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna, one of the 221 women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy, died at the age of 37 on Sunday. Ms Mhic Mhathúna was diagnosed with terminal cancer after two misread smear tests in 2010 and 2013.

An tAthair Eoghan Ó Cadhla told mourners at Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s funeral Mass in her adopted home of Baile na nGall in the Gaeltacht of Corca Dhuibhne, Co Kerry, that her courage as she battled her terminal illness had touched so many people.

“Emma was a remarkable lady who inspired us with her courage, her grace, her faith, her dignity and her resilience and we remember in particular her love for her children – she was selfless in that every thing she did, she did for her children and for other people who were suffering,” he said.

“Today as we celebrate Emma’s life, we remember all the people who have been struck by the cervical cancer scandal, but in particular the women and their families who are suffering at the moment and for whom Emma was a huge inspiration through her tireless search for the truth.”

Scores of mourners packed into the tiny 19th-century red sandstone Séipéal na Carraige in Baile na nGall for the Mass for the mother of five children, Natasha (15), Seamus (11), Mario (10), Oisín (6) and Donnacha (2).

Ms Mhic Mhathúna had given an emotional interview last May on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland in which she spoke about the prospect of death and what it would mean for her children, and about how she feared that Donnacha was so young he might not even remember her.

“I am dying and I don’t need to die. My children are going to be here without me. I don’t even know if my little baby will remember me,” Ms Mhic Mhathúna had said.

Natasha carried Donnacha on her hip as they followed their mother’s coffin into the church,and Donnacha later sat on the coffin as his four siblings wheeled her remains from the church.

Celebration

The funeral Mass was a celebration of a young woman whose exhuberance and brio quickly endeared her to the close-knit Gaeltacht community in which she chose to make her home just 18 months ago.

Speaking as Gaeilge, in keeping with Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s wish for the entire service to be conducted in Irish, An tAth Ó Cadha recalled how she immersed herself in the life of Baile na nGall, savouring its music and culture and becoming a regular massgoer at Séipéal na Carraige .

This immersion in the life of Corca Dhuibhne was reflected from the opening lament played by piper Eoghan Duignan, harpist Proinsias Ó Cathasaigh and guitarist Gerry O’Beirne through to the closing hymn, Beir mo Dhúthracht, sung by Pauline Scanlon and Éilís Kennedy of Lumiere.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s friend Sláine Ní Chathalláin read A Time for Everything from the Book of Ecclesiastes, which includes lines about “a time to be born, a time to die”, before Mario read from a letter of St Paul to Timothy.

The offertory gifts also reflected Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s love of local life, and included a jersey from the local GAA club, An Ghaeltacht, a family photograph taken on Wine Strand, her Bible and rosary beads and one of five busts of herself she commissioned for her children as a way to remember her.

The gifts also included a bunch of fuschia which local teacher Mai Uí Bhruic said recalled the red dress she wore in the High Court on the day she achieved a €7.5 million settlement from the HSE and US company Quest Diagnostics, which misread her smear tests.

Many of the mourners wore red in solidarity with Ms Mhic Mhathúna and the other women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy.

Wind buffeted the church throughout the funeral Mass, and it was still blowing as classmates of Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s children from Scoil Mhaolcheadair and Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne lined up to form a guard of honour at its end.

Locals extended their sympathies to Ms Mhic Mhathúna’s father Peter as he prepared to bring his daughter’s remains to Dublin for a separate service in St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin.

The funeral cortege then set off on the long winding road around Cnoc na Carraige to Dublin, and Baile na nGall bade a final farewell to Ms Mhic Mhathúna.

Leaving the Pro-Cathedral on Wednesday, the cortege will stop at Government Buildings and the Department of Health before making its final journey to Maynooth. It is understood the move is not to lay blame at the door of those behind the doors of either building; but rather to encourage them to do everything possible to help other women affected by the screening.

She will be buried in Laraghbryan cemetery in Maynooth, Co Kildare, beside her late mother, Annette.