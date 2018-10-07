Emma Mhic Mhathúna’s family will ‘miss her beyond words’

The family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna has recalled her as “a wonderful mother, daughter and cherished friend”, following her death on Sunday at the age of 37.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna, a mother of five, was one of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy. She was one of the 221 women with cervical cancer found to have received incorrect smear tests during a clinical audit of past tests by the CervicalCheck screening programme.

In June, Ms Mhic Mhathúna and her five children settled a legal action over the controversy for €7.5 million.

Here is the full statement issued on behalf of her family on Sunday:

“Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a wonderful mother, daughter and cherished friend, passed this morning.

“Emma, who battled her illness with great valour, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family’s loving embrace, in the knowledge that she had helped to shine a light on important issues which affected not just her own life, but [the] lives of many others.

“Emma’s unending and unwavering commitment to her children means that her abiding legacy will be that of a great mother. However, Emma will also be remembered as someone who fought for social justice in an exceptionally selfless way during times of great personal challenge.

“We will miss Emma beyond words; her intellect, her love, her quick wit and infectious smile are irreplaceable to those closest to her in these difficult days. However, we take some comfort in the knowledge that Emma will be long remembered by the thousands of people who have been inspired by her fight for justice, transparency and improved services.

“The details of her funeral will be released when confirmed, until that time we respectfully request that the family and friends be afforded the space and time to make the appropriate arrangements.”