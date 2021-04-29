Emergency services attend fire on shipwrecked boat in Cork

Two units of Cork County Council’s fire service are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire on board the shipwrecked MV Alta near Ballycotton, Co Cork.

Fire crews are currently monitoring the fire, ensuring there is no danger to the public.

There are no reports of any casualties and fire crews will continue to monitor the situation in this difficult-to-access location.

An Garda Síochána and the Irish Coastguard are also in attendance and the public are asked to avoid the area while the emergency services deal with this incident.