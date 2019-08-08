Emergency services at scene of serious collision near Ardee, Co Louth

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision on the N52 road between the Louth and Monaghan border near Ardee.

Two vehicles were involved – a car and a van. The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm.

Gardaí from Louth are understood to be at the scene along with the fire service from counties Louth and Monaghan while the ambulance service attended the scene and the injured have been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

More details to follow. . .