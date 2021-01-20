Eleven people arrested by gardaí at Four Courts protest

Eleven people have been arrested by gardaí following a protest outside the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Garda said a number of people gathered on Inns Quay in the vicinity of the Four Courts from about 9.45am.

Following “persistent lack of compliance” with public health regulations and directions from gardaí, personnel attached to the Public Order Unit were dispatched to support uniformed officers who then demanded names and addresses from a number of protesters.

Six men and five women who refused to provide names and addresses were arrested in accordance with section 31(a) The Health Act 1947. Arrests occurred at various locations along the quays.

The arrested people were transported to Bridewell, Pearse Street, Kevin Street and Store Street Garda stations.

One man who further refused to provide his name and address has been charged and appeared before District Court 4, Criminal Courts of Justice and has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Three men and one woman were charged with offences and released on station bail. One man and four women were issued with fixed payment notices. Another man has been released pending a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Garda said officers have been “consistent” in the graduated policing response to “engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce” public health regulations and guidelines. It said Garda members engaged with the group over a period of time.