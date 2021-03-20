Eleven arrested for Covid breaches after protest march in Dublin

Eleven people have been arrested and a number if others fined following a protest held in Phoenix Park and in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

In a statement gardaí said a group of protestors who had gathered at the Wellington Monument in the park then marched to city centre where arrests were made for “persistent and ongoing non-compliance with Public Health Regulations”.

Gardaí said they were investigating the organising of the event.

An estimated 200 anti-lockdown protesters had gathered in Phoenix Park before marching to the GPO in what was billed on social media as part of a “worldwide rally for freedom and democracy”.

Unusually, those who took part made no speeches, either in the park or at the GPO.

From 2pm small groups of people had gathered at the monument, some carrying national flags and others with posters bearing slogans such as “Coming soon- Nuremberg 2.0” coupled with sporadic chants of “end the lockdown”.

Few of the protesters in the park seemed to be wearing a face mask and the only social distancing appeared to be the distance between the small groups of participants. Many of the participants were young people, some with children in buggies.

One man waved a flag with the words “liberty or death” while another placard displayed the words “tests lie”. A protester wrapped a sheet around her bearing the words: “facts not fears” and “respect human rights”.

A man wearing a maroon baseball hat with a microphone in the back pocket of his denim jeans, said there were no organisers. The gathering had been a spontaneous rising of people via social media, he said.

Protesters gathered at the Wellington Monument in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Asked if he was going to make a speech the man said no. Asked about the speakers and microphone, he said he might make a speech later.

Gardaí present, wearing face masks and keeping a social distance, engaged in good-natured exchange of views with the protesters while in the park.

One garda good humouredly advised against any close up interviews with those not wearing masks.

Around 300 gardaí were on duty to police the protest. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A woman handing out leaflets claimed “Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are gene therapy”. She also passed out photocopied booklets which claimed the population had “been tricked into a global scam”.

Much of the booklet appeared to be summaries and headlines of newspaper articles of an anti-vaccine nature. The woman said she was not an organiser of the protest.

A man carrying a placard which read “Vakcinmachtfrei” said the wording meant “vaccines set you free”.

It was, he said, a pun on the wording Arbeit macht frei, written above the entrance to Auschwitz concentration camps. He said his poster was saying; “vaccines make you free”.

Asked if this was not what most people were hoping for, that the vaccines would liberate people from the virus, the man said this reporter was “not understanding” properly.

Nearby a young man walked up the steep steps of the Wellington monument with a green flag wrapped around his shoulders bearing the words “Irish Republic”. At the top of the steps two men were organising a banner with tricolours drawn on it and the words: “Reclaiming our sovereignty”.

A nearby garda said the protesters were “not the usual bunch of protesters who wave the national flag”.