Element of drunk people behind Dublin disturbances, says Garda chief

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said an element of young drunk people were responsible for causing violent disturbances in Dublin city over the bank holiday weekend.

He criticised the selling of take-away alcohol from licensed premises, which he said led to people drinking in public places – leading to attacks on gardaí, criminal damage and general public disorder.

However, there was disagreement from some quarters on the root causes for what was happening. Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan said: “An outdoor summer can’t be just for those lucky enough to have a garden.”

She argued that “closing off prominent streets only creates an oppressive atmosphere of ‘us and them’.”

Ms Boylan said the Garda, Dublin City Council, Ministers and other stakeholders “need to come together and urgently put together a plan for the outdoor summer that we were told to have”.

She added, “There is absolutely no excuse for anti-social behaviour but there is also no excuse for not having a plan.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu wrote on Twitter that she had spent the past three evenings walking around town to gauge the issues. “Lots of people socialising responsibly. But there are some intent on causing chaos. If you are throwing bottles, setting stuff on fire, you are not here for an outdoor summer. Please stop ruining it for everyone.”

Greater co-ordination sought

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was one of a number of politicians who called for greater co-ordination between Dublin City Council and other parties to manage outdoor socialising.

“What I think the council needs to do is have event-control teams that will work with the guards and work with local businesses, so we manage this properly, so we de-escalate it and make sure we do have an outdoor summer,” he said.

Speaking in Limerick today, Mr Harris said: “What we had [at the] weekend was violence due to large amounts of young people who had drink taken – some of them were very drunk – but then there was an element within that group who were intent on trouble and causing damage and causing violence.

“There were attacks on members of An Garda Síochána, there were assaults within groups fighting within the crowds, and there was also criminal damage, and we have a responsibility to respond to that.”

The weekend’s incidents were “a spontaneous gathering of those young people, and we didn’t have control of it, and we didn’t have a means of licensing it”, Mr Harris said.

“In effect we had to deal with individuals that turned up, and the difference from the weekend before seems to be that there was a group intent on causing harm through violence or criminal damage through the burning of bins.

“I think over the last number of weeks we’ve had a particular imbalance in the licensed industry, in that, we’ve had either carry-out drinks or carry-out pints, and licensed premises do bring an element of order and they should conduct – and the great majority ‘well’ conduct their businesses, and that brings some order.

“And what we’ve had is not events, but just people congregating. There’s a lot of drink being taken and inevitably that has ended up then in public order difficulties that we’ve had to deal with,” he added.

The Garda public order unit on George’s Street in Dublin’s city centre on Sunday evening. Photograph: PA

Mr Harris rejected criticism that the Garda response in Dublin may have been over-reactionary.

He said gardaí were simply doing their job by responding to violent events: “I would say that our use of force and our policing tactics were appropriate to the situation that we faced, and I would reiterate that, in acting in how we did, I believe we prevented the situation from deteriorating further.

‘Sustained attacks’

“We could already see there was damage being caused and we could see there were groups fighting amongst themselves within that crowd, and there were sustained attacks on members of An Garda Síochána through bottles being thrown.

“So, that is a situation that we can’t allow just to escalate and we can’t allow for that to continue – we have to act to preserve the peace, and to prevent crime, and that’s done in order to protect people and our own members on duty.”

Mr Harris said people were entitled to make a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) if they wanted, adding, “Every use of force is reported upon and is assessed, and if members of the public wish to make complaints they can to the independent Gsoc, who will investigate those, and indeed we will be held to account by both the Policing Authority and the Minister [for Justice]”.

The Minister, Heather Humphreys, said the weekend’s trouble in Dublin was caused by “only a small number of people” and “the majority of people who have been out and about across the length and breadth of the country have behaved in a very responsible way”.

Ms Humphreys said she was “delighted of course that the pubs and restaurants will be open to outdoor dining, and people will have more space and more seating arrangements available to them”.

She praised the co-operation between businesses, communities, and gardaí in managing the phased summer reopening, but rejected any notion that gardaí did not have a plan in place to deal with large crowds. “I don’t agree with that, an expansive plan was put in place and it worked effectively right across the country. There were a number of instances in (Dublin) city that have been highlighted and were dealt with appropriately.”

Fourteen people were arrested in Dublin city centre on Sunday night as street disorder continued for a third evening in the capital.

Gardaí said an extensive, high visibility policing operation was put in place by uniformed officers supported by public order units.

“Gardaí encountered significant numbers of groups of youths (teenage and younger adults) who were loitering around the city centre, not involved in outdoor dining/socialising,” a Garda statement said.

“In total, 14 people were arrested for public order offences in Dublin city centre, including three juveniles who were released and referred for Juvenile Diversion Programme. Four persons received an adult caution, and seven people were charged, with court proceedings to follow.”

Hospital treatment

No injuries to gardaí were reported on Sunday night, but three gardaí were reported injured in earlier disorder over the weekend, while a passerby required hospital treatment after being injured in the disruption.

The arrests on Sunday bring to 47 the total of arrests made over alleged public order offences across the June bank holiday.

Gardaí had used shields and batons amid clashes in the city centre.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Anne Marie Cagney said gardaí had the right to protect themselves.

She blamed the violence on a cohort of “like-minded young individuals, predominately teenagers, who are coming into the city and causing trouble”.

Ms Humphreys said the vast majority of people were enjoying themselves responsibly outdoors and “we cannot let the actions of a tiny minority intent on causing trouble overshadow that”.

Monday saw the reopening of restaurants, cafes and bars for outdoor dining. Gyms, swimming pools and leisure centres reopened for individual training only, while non-professional outdoor sports matches can now take place once again. Cinemas and theatres can also now reopen.