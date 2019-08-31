Electric Picnic 2019 day two: revellers hope for better weather

Weather conditions are set to improve as day two of Electric Picnic starts in Stradbally, Co Laois, on Saturday. Met Éireann said it will be bright in the north and east of the country as rain clears out into the Irish Sea.

While passing showers will develop through the day, some heavy, especially in the north, there will also be a lot of dry weather.

The forecaster said it will feel fresh with highest temperatures between 15 and 17 degrees. It will remain dry and clear overnight but with cooler temperatures of between 7 and 9 degrees in westerly breezes.

Sunday is due to be a bright and fresh day with occasional showers. Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 17 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

The Strokes, The 1975, Christine & The Queens, Gerry Cinnamon, Years & Years, Wild Youth and The Riptide Movement take to the main stage on Saturday.

Gardaí said there have been no major incidents reported at the festival to date. Drugs were seized within minutes of the festival opening on Thursday.

Cocaine, Ketamine, LSD and MDMA were uncovered by gardaí, who posted a number of photographs of the illegal substances on the Garda Síochána Laois Offaly Facebook page.

Organisers have advised festival-goers to follow Electric Picnic signage and Garda directions, not what satnav says, once they are close to the festival site. Numerous coach companies are offering travel to and from Electric Picnic.

TravelMaster says it has more than 50 pickup points nationwide, with prices from €20, returning on Monday morning. Marathon Coaches will operate to and from the Dublin quays, with services to the festival from Thursday to Sunday and back to the capital on Sunday and Monday.

Bus Éireann is operating return services from Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork.

Only traffic heading for Electric Picnic car parks will be able to use the R427 (Cork Road, Stradbally) from Money Cross, in the south, through to its junction with the N80 at Abels Corner in Stradbally from 2pm on Thursday, August 29th, until 4pm on Monday, September 2nd.