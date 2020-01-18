Election 2020: Sligo-Leitrim constituency profile

Sligo-Leitrim (four seats)

Current: 2 FF, 1 FG, 1 SF

The recent entry of former MEP Marian Harkin into the race will have significant implications for Sligo-Leitrim’s four-seat constituency. The former teacher is well-known and well-liked in Sligo, where she worked for 23 years, and was seen as a hard-working and solid MEP who carefully maintained her connections to the constituency. She spurned Fine Gael’s advances to run as an independent, with sitting TD Tony McLoughlin stepping down.

His replacement, Senator Frank Feighan, previously represented the now defunct Roscommon-South Leitrim constituency, and has a national profile and the name recognition that comes with that, although his base was in Roscommon. He announced he would not contest the 2016 election due to his association with the closure of the emergency department in Roscommon Hospital, so perhaps it is for the best for him that the voters of that county won’t have the chance to take their revenge on him. His running mate will be Cllr Thomas Walsh, who is seen as a good candidate, but whose main function will be to transfer votes from his Sligo base to Feighan.

Fianna Fáil will be aiming to retain both its seats, held by Eamon Scanlon and spokesman for transport, tourism and sport Marc MacSharry, but the reality is that Harkin’s decision to run makes Scanlon vulnerable. MacSharry won a strong victory in 2016, polling 14.2 per cent in first-preference votes and can rely on strong name recognition, a base that is still loyal to his father’s brand, and a potential ministerial role if Fianna Fáil is in government. Scanlon, meanwhile, has no national profile and may also leak votes to former Fine Gael junior minister John Perry, running as an independent, and drawing on the same geographic base.

Sympathy vote

Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesman Martin Kenny may benefit from a sympathy vote following the burning out of his car outside his home in October, however, his prominence during a divisive debate on the establishment of direct provision centres may alienate some voters. Nonetheless, he is expected to hold onto his seat in this border constituency. Cllr Chris McManus will run alongside him for Sinn Féin.

Candidates will be expected to address local concerns around Brexit and the border, farming issues, and pledges may be sought to safeguard tourism in the region, including commitments on the now-abandoned special VAT rate for the hospitality sector.

The remaining declared candidates are unlikely to win a seat, including Perry, Nessa Cosgrove (Labour), Cllr Gino O’Boyle (PBP), Bláithín Gallagher (Green Party), Finbarr Filan (Renua), Paul McWeeney (National Party) and James Conway (Independent).

Prediction: Harkin (Ind), Feighan (FG), MacSharry (FF), Kenny (SF)