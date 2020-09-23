Elderly man dies after being hit by truck in north Cork

An elderly man has died after being fatally injured while crossing the main Cork-Limerick Road through Charleville in north Cork on Wednesday.

The man, understood to be in his 80s and from Charleville, was crossing Main Street in the town just before 11am when he was injured by a truck going through the town.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics and fire brigade personnel were quickly on the scene worked to try and save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have cordoned off the scene and put diversions in place while they have also requested the services of a Forensic Crash Investigator to examine the scene of the accident.

Gardaí from Charleville have also begun examining CCTV footage from business premises in the town to see if any of their cameras captured the incident.

And they have appealed to any witnesses including motorists who might have dash-cam footage to contact them at Charleville Garda Station on 063-21770.