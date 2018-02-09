Elderly man dies after being hit by car near Cork city

A man in his 90s has died after being hit by a car on the outskirts of Cork city on Tuesday.

The man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car while crossing the road near Ballintemple Post Office in Ballintemple village at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, February 6th.

Following the incident, the man, who lives in Blackrock, Cork, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he remained in a critical condition. The man died on Friday.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and spoke to gardaí, and officers in Blackrock are anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Gardaí have asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Blackrock Garda station on 021-4536690 or Anglesea Street Garda station on 021-4522000.