Elderly couple die in two-vehicle crash in Co Limerick

An elderly couple have been killed in a head-on road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

The two-vehicle crash, involving a UK-registered silver car and an oil delivery truck, occurred on the N24 Limerick to Tipperary road at Gortnadromin, outside Kilteely-Dromkeen village, at about 10.30am on Wednesday.

The couple, a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s, were travelling in the car. It’s understood they were UK nationals.

The truck driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick for shock, but was not injured, sources said.

A Garda spokeswoman stated: “Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between a truck and a car.

“The N24 is closed in both directions just north of Kilteely-Dromkeen village.

“Emergency services are at the scene and local diversions are in place.”

Two units from Cappamore fire station attended at the scene following the incident, as well as local gardaí and HSE paramedics.

The elderly couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services said they received a 999 call at 10.36am in relation to a serious road crash at a location known as The Crossroads on the Limerick side of the N24.

The road remains closed off to allow gardaí carry out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardai at Bruff are investigating the incident. Witnesses are asked to contact Bruff Garda station on 061-382940.