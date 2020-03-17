Eirgrid has ‘robust’ protocols to keep electricity flowing

The Republic’s main energy providers and distributors have said they have robust protocols in place to keep electricity and gas networks running during the coronavirus crisis.

Separately the Commission for Energy Regulation, which oversees the energy market, has ordered increased emergency credit for households in need, with a moratorium on disconnections until March 29th at least.

Eirgrid, which operates the national electricity grid and ensures the supply is available 24/7 said it was implementing “additional precautionary measures” in relation to coronavirus.

Eirgrid chief executive Mark Foley said robust plans already in place included remote working for non-core staff to protect employees themselves but also to protect the continuing operation of the National Control Centre, which controls the flow of electricity throughout the country.

Duplicate core teams

It is understood the plans also involve duplicate core teams which can operate the control centre. Many Eirgrid employees are required to spend some years working in the control centre so experience is available in the event of sudden illness in the core team.

An off-site, duplicate control room is also understood to be available to Eirgrid should circumstances demand it, but the location of the facility is kept secret for State security.

The ESB said measures which were planned for some months were being implemented “in the critical functions of our business”.

Back-up control rooms are already in use to support social distancing among staff completing critical roles.

Security of gas supply

Independent electricity generator SSE said it was continuing “to respond according to the most up-to-date Government advice and engage with key stakeholders”.

Gas Networks Ireland also said it had “robust and tested procedures in place to ensure security of gas supply to our customers and to ensure that staff welfare is protected”. A spokesman said a business continuity plan had been invoked “and we do not envisage any disruption to global or local gas supplies”.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities said it and the energy providers had agreed a number of measures which would “assist prepayment meter customers during this period to ensure they remain connected to their electricity and gas supplies”.

The commission urged customers to only use emergency credit if absolutely necessary, as this credit would have to be paid back at a later date.